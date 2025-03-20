President Zelenskyy arrives in Norway for a visit
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Norway on Thursday morning, according to nationen.no. The day before, the Ukrainian president was on a visit to Finland.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Norway on a visit, the Norwegian newspaper Nationen reports, UNN writes.
Details
"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Norway on Thursday morning," the statement said.
According to the publication, Zelenskyy is in Norway on a state visit, which is "characterized by high secrecy", "and the president's arrival" "was characterized by increased security".
Zelenskyy, as indicated, will participate in several meetings in Norway, and will also meet with the press.
"I cordially welcome the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Norway supports Ukraine. The newly united Storting has increased its support for Ukraine. Norway is contributing to the country's defense struggle, and we support the work to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. I look forward to good talks on how Norway can best help Ukraine, both in the short and long term," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
Addition
This is the president's second visit to Norway since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.
Zelenskyy was in Finland the day before.
Zelenskyy revealed details of his visit to Finland18.03.25, 18:18 • 42991 view