Zelenskyy appoints Ihor Brusylo as Ukraine's Ambassador to Italy

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
March 3, 06:22 PM • 23895 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 47607 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 39075 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 45133 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 45971 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 27525 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 24869 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 24770 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 34985 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 125953 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
76%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories held the exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" to promote the continuation of the war - Center for Countering DisinformationMarch 3, 10:28 PM • 12442 views
IAEA found no evidence of nuclear bomb creation in Iran, but there's a nuanceMarch 3, 11:00 PM • 11207 views
Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police detailsMarch 4, 12:46 AM • 7774 views
Pro-Kremlin economists admit Russian economy on verge of collapse - intelligenceMarch 4, 01:22 AM • 6328 views
US and Israel strike Iranian facilities, but deny Ukraine Tomahawk missiles - ISW02:34 AM • 12547 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 49866 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 72651 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 71959 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 125957 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 87227 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Dubai
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 17734 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 26231 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 30925 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 39458 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 45949 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating

Zelenskyy appoints Ihor Brusylo as Ukraine's Ambassador to Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ihor Brusylo as Ukraine's Ambassador to Italy. Prior to this, Brusylo served as Deputy Head of the President's Office and had experience working in Italy.

Zelenskyy appoints Ihor Brusylo as Ukraine's Ambassador to Italy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Brusylo as Ukraine's Ambassador to Italy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decree published on the website of the head of state.

Details

To appoint Ihor Mykolayovych Brusylo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Italian Republic

- the text of the decree states.

Additionally

Ihor Brusylo was born in 1980. He graduated with honors from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in "Translation" and the Ukrainian Academy of Foreign Trade with a degree in "International Law".

From 2002 to 2005, he worked in the Presidential Administration of Ukraine. From 2005 to 2007, he worked in the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From 2007 to 2011, he was on diplomatic service at the Embassy of Ukraine in the Italian Republic. From 2011 to 2012, he again worked in the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From 2012 to 2021, he was the chief consultant, head of department, deputy head of the Department, first deputy head of the Service, head of the State Protocol and Ceremonial Service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy updated the composition of the delegation for negotiations on the conclusion of an agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU, appointing Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka as the head of the delegation and chief negotiator.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Verkhovna Rada
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine