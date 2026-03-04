Zelenskyy appoints Ihor Brusylo as Ukraine's Ambassador to Italy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Brusylo as Ukraine's Ambassador to Italy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decree published on the website of the head of state.

Details

To appoint Ihor Mykolayovych Brusylo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Italian Republic - the text of the decree states.

Additionally

Ihor Brusylo was born in 1980. He graduated with honors from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in "Translation" and the Ukrainian Academy of Foreign Trade with a degree in "International Law".

From 2002 to 2005, he worked in the Presidential Administration of Ukraine. From 2005 to 2007, he worked in the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From 2007 to 2011, he was on diplomatic service at the Embassy of Ukraine in the Italian Republic. From 2011 to 2012, he again worked in the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From 2012 to 2021, he was the chief consultant, head of department, deputy head of the Department, first deputy head of the Service, head of the State Protocol and Ceremonial Service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy updated the composition of the delegation for negotiations on the conclusion of an agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU, appointing Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka as the head of the delegation and chief negotiator.