Zelenskyy appointed Prosecutor General Kravchenko to the NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree No. 469/2025 dated July 8, appointed Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Kravchenko was appointed Prosecutor General on June 21, 2025.

Zelenskyy appointed Prosecutor General Kravchenko to the NSDC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has included Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko in the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to presidential decree No. 469/2025 of July 8, writes UNN.

To include Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko, Prosecutor General, in the personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

- states the text of the decree.

Changes are made in accordance with part four of Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

This decree enters into force on the day of its publication,

Recall

Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General on June 21, 2025. The Verkhovna Rada supported the President's submission and appointed Ruslan Kravchenko to the post of Prosecutor General on June 17.

Kravchenko has 11 years of experience working in prosecutor's offices. Before being appointed Prosecutor General, he worked as the head of the State Tax Service, and before that - as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

