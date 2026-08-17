Zelenskyy appointed Naumenko First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Serhii Naumenko First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This was reported by NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

I know Serhii well from our joint work in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system. He is a professional officer with combat experience who knows how to take responsibility and work for results - Klymenko reported.

According to him, many joint tasks lie ahead. The priorities are strengthening coordination in the security and defense sector, developing technological capabilities, and working on the solutions the state needs today.

In the near future, the National Security and Defense Council will convene on the situation on the roads; tougher penalties for drivers are being prepared — Zelenskyy