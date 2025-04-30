Zelenskyy announced important negotiations with partners regarding security
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is preparing negotiations with partners, which will take place in the near future. The main priority of the meetings is the security and support of Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing negotiations with partners, which will take place in the near future. Security is the main priority. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.
Today there was a lot of technical work with our partners – primarily diplomatic work. We are preparing meetings, preparing negotiations that will take place in the near future. Security is the main priority
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing negotiations with our partners. The priority of the meetings is air defense, security for our people, support for Ukraine and support for diplomacy.