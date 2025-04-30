Zelenskyy announced important negotiations with partners regarding security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing negotiations with partners, which will take place in the near future. Security is the main priority. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today there was a lot of technical work with our partners – primarily diplomatic work. We are preparing meetings, preparing negotiations that will take place in the near future. Security is the main priority - said Zelenskyy.

