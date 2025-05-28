Zelenskyy and Merz meeting: focus on air defense, shells, arms production, and sanctions against Russia

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 2610 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 9226 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17420 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 36354 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 90639 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 54048 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101928 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 158712 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 112605 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107781 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

May 28, 03:12 AM • 8564 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

May 28, 03:39 AM • 14593 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 42446 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

07:37 AM • 19783 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 38944 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101895 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 120515 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 126443 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 158697 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 233372 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 39375 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 37582 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 43507 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 112002 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 112191 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Zelenskyy and Merz meeting: focus on air defense, shells, arms production, and sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz are discussing defense support for Ukraine, weapons production, and sanctions against the Russian Federation. Negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU and economic recovery are also planned.

Zelenskyy and Merz meeting: focus on air defense, shells, arms production, and sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met in Berlin to discuss defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine, and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against Russia, the President's Office reported, UNN writes.

Details

A meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz is underway in Berlin. The leaders will discuss further defense support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, supplying artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative, weapons production in Ukraine, and cooperation between Ukrainian and German defense companies," the statement said.

The President of Ukraine and the German Chancellor, as reported, "will pay special attention to steps to establish a just and lasting peace, joint work within the coalition of willing parties, and strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia."

In addition, it is noted that "the opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine's membership in the EU and the country's economic recovery plan after the end of the war will be discussed."

Zelenskyy met with Merz in Berlin: an official ceremony took place28.05.25, 13:15 • 1644 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Berlin
Brent
$64.08
Bitcoin
$108,932.10
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,337.45
Ethereum
$2,658.13