Zelenskyy and Merz meeting: focus on air defense, shells, arms production, and sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met in Berlin to discuss defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine, and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against Russia, the President's Office reported, UNN writes.

A meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz is underway in Berlin. The leaders will discuss further defense support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, supplying artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative, weapons production in Ukraine, and cooperation between Ukrainian and German defense companies," the statement said.

The President of Ukraine and the German Chancellor, as reported, "will pay special attention to steps to establish a just and lasting peace, joint work within the coalition of willing parties, and strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia."

In addition, it is noted that "the opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine's membership in the EU and the country's economic recovery plan after the end of the war will be discussed."

