Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Schoof honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
06:51 AM • 10016 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 27168 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 20010 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 30638 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 60049 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 74602 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 89522 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 164166 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 127048 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 110455 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
90%
750mm
Popular news
In Luhansk, the occupiers held a "traitor's day" and awarded collaborative teachers - CNSOctober 6, 12:26 AM • 17389 views
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 15734 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideoOctober 6, 02:29 AM • 21798 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 19408 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 12218 views
Publications
A moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 7122 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 27160 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 164163 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 93312 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 106413 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Tim Cook
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 54099 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 51265 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 127042 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 59950 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 61662 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Schoof honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof together honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. Schoof previously opposed Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU and called on Putin for negotiations.

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Schoof honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the Head of State.

Details

With gratitude, we cherish the memory of all who defended our freedom, of their feat. Bright memory to the Ukrainian defenders who died gaining independence for Ukraine. Eternal gratitude to each and every one

- stated the President of Ukraine.

Recall

The head of the Dutch government, Dick Schoof, stated that the country does not support accelerating negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by abolishing the unanimity principle. He believes that changing the rules is not the way for Ukraine to join the European Union.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands also called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table and demonstrate readiness for peace with Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Union
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine