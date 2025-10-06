Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Schoof honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the Head of State.

Details

With gratitude, we cherish the memory of all who defended our freedom, of their feat. Bright memory to the Ukrainian defenders who died gaining independence for Ukraine. Eternal gratitude to each and every one - stated the President of Ukraine.

Recall

The head of the Dutch government, Dick Schoof, stated that the country does not support accelerating negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by abolishing the unanimity principle. He believes that changing the rules is not the way for Ukraine to join the European Union.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands also called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table and demonstrate readiness for peace with Ukraine.