Zelensky wishes recovery to King Charles III of Great Britain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished His Royal Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery and conveyed words of support on behalf of the Ukrainian people, UNN reports.

"On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I would like to convey words of support and wishes for a speedy recovery to His Royal Highness King Charles III. We remember Your Majesty's attention to Ukraine and Ukrainians, his sincere empathy for us and we appreciate it very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with Your Majesty, the royal family and the British people," Zelenskyy wrote on social network X.

Recall

King Charles III of Great Britain was diagnosed with cancer. As reported by Buckingham Palace, doctors recommended that the king postpone public duties.

Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was "detected early"