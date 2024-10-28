Zelensky will address the Nordic Council in Iceland: what will be discussed
Kyiv • UNN
On October 29, the President of Ukraine will attend a session of the Nordic Council in Reykjavik. Zelenskyy will meet with the prime ministers of the Nordic countries and discuss peace and security in the Arctic.
On October 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in a session of the Nordic Council and address its members in Reykjavik, Iceland. This is stated on the website of the organization, reports UNN.
Details
The main topic of this year's session is “Peace and Security in the Arctic”.
During his visit to Iceland, Zelenskyy will also meet with the Nordic prime ministers who will be traveling to Iceland to attend the session. They will hold bilateral meetings and a joint press conference.
The Nordic Council also emphasizes the importance of continued efforts to remind and inform the public about why it is so important to continue to support Ukraine. Despite the high level of trust in the Nordic countries, we must remember that Russian propaganda is constantly spreading and is becoming more visible in the Nordic region as well
As the organization reminded, in recent years the Nordic Council has launched several initiatives in support of Ukraine. The spring thematic session of the Nordic Council in 2022 was dedicated to “How the Nordic countries can help Ukraine,” and in the same year, a joint meeting was held with the Baltic Assembly to discuss the consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Support for Ukraine was also discussed at the sessions of the Nordic Council in 2022 and 2023.
Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea in Europe - Zelenskyy26.10.24, 20:23 • 36136 views