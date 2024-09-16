Zelensky to address UN General Assembly on September 25 - media

The general debate at the UN General Assembly begins on September 24, and on the same day, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak there, and the next day, on September 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak, UNN reports with reference to the Voice of America.

The publication notes that President Zelensky said that he plans to personally familiarize his Western partners, including President Biden, as well as the candidates in the US presidential election, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, with the so-called "victory plan.

"The victory package that I will present to the President of the United States can pave the way for a lasting peace - for the full implementation of the Peace Formula," Zelensky said.

He specifically emphasized the need for "long-range capability sufficient to change the course of the war and force Russia to seek peace.

