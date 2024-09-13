Zelenskyy: Long-haul permit will force Russia to seek peace

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116152 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118659 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193293 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150874 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151305 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195686 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112359 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184743 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105011 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 53028 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 79946 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 76091 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 51057 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 57676 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193286 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195682 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184741 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211633 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199932 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148608 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147965 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152139 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143129 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159594 views
Zelenskyy: Long-haul permit will force Russia to seek peace

Zelenskyy: Long-haul permit will force Russia to seek peace

 • 16242 views

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs sufficient long-range weapons to change the course of the war. He discussed this issue with senior US and UK officials.

The issue of Ukraine's need for long-range capability is no longer in doubt, as it will help turn the tide at the front, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  said during a speech at the XX Yalta European Strategy meeting, UNN reports.

Putin does not need any permits or approvals for long-range operations. Anyone who simply sees on a map where Russia strikes from, where it trains its forces and keeps reserves, where it locates military facilities and what logistics it uses - anyone who sees all this obviously understands why Ukraine needs long-range capability

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that he had recently discussed this issue in detail with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. According to the president, after this meeting, there are no more unresolved issues regarding the need to provide Ukraine with sufficient long-range assets.

I want to emphasize: sufficient. Not enough to just say that there is a solution. Long-range, enough to change the course of the war and make Russia seek peace. And we hope for our partners, we hope for the result from our partners. At least we are working on it

- the President added.

Recall 

Russian missiles attacking Ukrainian schools may contain parts from America, Europe, and Asia. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his speech at the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit, and he also noted that “the safety of children concerns everyone.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

