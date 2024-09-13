Zelenskyy: Long-haul permit will force Russia to seek peace

The issue of Ukraine's need for long-range capability is no longer in doubt, as it will help turn the tide at the front, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a speech at the XX Yalta European Strategy meeting, UNN reports.

Putin does not need any permits or approvals for long-range operations. Anyone who simply sees on a map where Russia strikes from, where it trains its forces and keeps reserves, where it locates military facilities and what logistics it uses - anyone who sees all this obviously understands why Ukraine needs long-range capability - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that he had recently discussed this issue in detail with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. According to the president, after this meeting, there are no more unresolved issues regarding the need to provide Ukraine with sufficient long-range assets.

I want to emphasize: sufficient. Not enough to just say that there is a solution. Long-range, enough to change the course of the war and make Russia seek peace. And we hope for our partners, we hope for the result from our partners. At least we are working on it - the President added.

Recall

Russian missiles attacking Ukrainian schools may contain parts from America, Europe, and Asia. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his speech at the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit, and he also noted that “the safety of children concerns everyone.