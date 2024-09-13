Zelenskyy wants to present a peace plan to the US Congress: “Some steps depend on them”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he plans to present a peace plan not only to U.S. President Joe Biden but also to other key political figures, including Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and the U.S. Congress. He said this during his participation in the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, a correspondent of UNN reports.

“I am sure that Biden will understand, and Kamala Harris will, and we are going to share this with Donald Trump. I think that the plan should be presented to both candidates and shared with the US Congress, because some steps will depend on them,” Zelenskyy said.

In his opinion, this is a very necessary step, because they are candidates for the US presidency and should understand what Ukraine needs.

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Victory Plan: I will definitely discuss it with Harris and Trump

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not know the peace plan of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and is not sure that it exists at all.