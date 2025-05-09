Zelensky signed a law simplifying the write-off of military property: what is changing

$41.510.07
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelensky signed a law simplifying the write-off of military property: what is changing

Kyiv • UNN

The President of Ukraine signed a law that simplifies the procedure for writing off military property that has become unusable during martial law. This should unload commanders and speed up logistics at the front.

Zelensky signed a law simplifying the write-off of military property: what is changing

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law simplifying the procedure for writing off military property (register. №12373), according to the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

It simplifies the procedure for writing off property that has become unusable, was destroyed or damaged during martial law.

This will relieve commanders of military units, who will devote more time to the preparation and implementation of combat missions, which is a priority during the war.

In particular, military property that has become unusable (except for real estate), worth up to 100,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, is written off in one act without approvals and agreements with officials of higher levels.

In the mono-majority, draft law №12373 was called "a step towards a more efficient army." After all, by allowing commanders to quickly write off destroyed or used property in a state of war without unnecessary bureaucracy, it is expected to significantly relieve the rear services and speed up logistics at the front.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law simplifying the procedure for writing off military property on April 15.

