Zelensky signed a law simplifying the write-off of military property: what is changing

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law simplifying the procedure for writing off military property (register. №12373), according to the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

It simplifies the procedure for writing off property that has become unusable, was destroyed or damaged during martial law.

This will relieve commanders of military units, who will devote more time to the preparation and implementation of combat missions, which is a priority during the war.

In particular, military property that has become unusable (except for real estate), worth up to 100,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, is written off in one act without approvals and agreements with officials of higher levels.

In the mono-majority, draft law №12373 was called "a step towards a more efficient army." After all, by allowing commanders to quickly write off destroyed or used property in a state of war without unnecessary bureaucracy, it is expected to significantly relieve the rear services and speed up logistics at the front.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law simplifying the procedure for writing off military property on April 15.