Zelensky: Russia used 1,260 bombs and more than 750 drones against Ukraine in a week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that over the past week, Russia has fired more than 1,260 bombs, 750 drones, and more than 10 missiles of various types at Ukraine.

The President emphasized that Russian military production is based on schemes to circumvent sanctions, high oil prices, and an insufficient number of long-range missiles and drones in Ukraine, UNN reports .

This week, more than 1,260 aerial bombs, nearly 750 attack drones and more than 10 missiles of various types were launched by the Russians against our people. the Russian military production that enables this terror is based on three things: sanctions circumvention schemes, without which Russia would not have critical components, high oil prices that would be wise to reduce, and an insufficient number of our long-range missiles and drones - Zelensky said.

He noted that there should be more global work to reduce the capabilities of the Russian oil industry.

And we will continue to increase the production of our missiles and drones and call on all partners to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry, because it is an investment in protecting lives - the President added.

The enemy attacked with 151 Shahed strike UAVs and imitator drones from a number of directions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

