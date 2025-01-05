Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will fight for Moldova's parliament. He will start turning it away from Europe. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

"He (Putin - ed.) will now fight for the Moldovan parliament. This is his second step. You will see in April (with the start of the election campaign for the parliamentary elections - ed.) what will happen. He will start turning Moldova away from Europe, even though they want to go there. He doesn't care. There will be a pro-Russian party, and they will do something with this president, because Maia Sandu is pro-European, but he will turn it around," Zelensky said.

Moldova has named Russia as the main threat in its defense strategy for the next decade. In addition, Moldova's intelligence service has already stated that it has exposed Russian intelligence's intentions to interfere in the parliamentary elections.

