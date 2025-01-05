ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60690 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150604 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129127 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136628 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173004 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110996 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165530 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104522 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Zelensky reveals Putin's plans for Moldova

Zelensky reveals Putin's plans for Moldova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24137 views

President Zelenskiy says Putin plans to fight for Moldova's parliament and change its pro-European course.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will fight for Moldova's parliament. He will start turning it away from Europe. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Moldova blocks Russian websites Yandex, Rutube and Dzen03.10.24, 21:11 • 17928 views

"He (Putin - ed.) will now fight for the Moldovan parliament. This is his second step. You will see in April (with the start of the election campaign for the parliamentary elections - ed.) what will happen. He will start turning Moldova away from Europe, even though they want to go there. He doesn't care. There will be a pro-Russian party, and they will do something with this president, because Maia Sandu is pro-European, but he will turn it around," Zelensky said.

Ukraine will help Moldova with electricity: details of the new agreement with Energocom02.01.25, 00:16 • 52488 views

AddendumAddendum

Moldova has named Russia as the main threat in its defense strategy for the next decade. In addition, Moldova's intelligence service has already stated that it has exposed Russian intelligence's intentions to interfere in the parliamentary elections. 

Moldovan court overturns ban on pro-Russian party to run in elections27.03.24, 15:57 • 24347 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

