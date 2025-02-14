Zelensky reports on improvement of the situation in the Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk sector, the situation of the Defense Forces has improved in recent days. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

In recent days, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector has improved. No details, but I would say that we are more confident there than we were - said the President

Zelenskyy announces good results at the front