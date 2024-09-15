Zelensky on Ukraine's victory plan: it contains 4 main points and 1 post-war one

The plan for Ukraine's victory that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to present to US President Joe Biden contains 4 main points and one post-war point. These are security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support. Zelensky said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, UNN reports.



Yes, I will talk to him (Biden - ed.) about how to strengthen us before the peace summit, so that we take a strong position, because diplomatic decisions are good if you are strong. Otherwise, Putin will not even participate in this. I think that under other circumstances they will not be interested in stopping the war. That's why I have a plan. Yes, a plan for victory, because for us victory means being very strong and being ready for strong diplomacy. That is why I have prepared several points. Four of them are the main points. Plus one that we need after the war. So, I will share them with Biden, - Zelensky said.

He noted that it's about security, it's about Ukraine's geopolitical place, it's about very strong military support that should be available to Ukraine.

And that we should freely decide how to use this or that thing. We are talking about economic support decisions, but I think they will be interesting. But I think this is the main thing. We are ready. If President Biden appreciates and supports our plan, and if he and his team can add something else that will strengthen our position, we will be ready, - Zelensky added.

He also said that he plans to show the plan to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Zelenskyy thanked for the support and announced the presentation of Ukraine's victory plan to Biden and the US presidential candidates.

Communications Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn denied the information that Volodymyr Zelenskyy might announce a localized ceasefire in certain areas of the frontline during his visit to the United States.