Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky on Ukraine's victory plan: it contains 4 main points and 1 post-war one

Zelensky on Ukraine's victory plan: it contains 4 main points and 1 post-war one

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74451 views

President Zelenskyy announced a 4-point plan for Ukraine's victory, including 4 main points and 1 post-war point. The plan includes security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, military and economic support.

The plan for Ukraine's victory that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to present to US President Joe Biden contains 4 main points and one post-war point. These are security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support. Zelensky said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, UNN reports.

Yes, I will talk to him (Biden - ed.) about how to strengthen us before the peace summit, so that we take a strong position, because diplomatic decisions are good if you are strong. Otherwise, Putin will not even participate in this. I think that under other circumstances they will not be interested in stopping the war. That's why I have a plan. Yes, a plan for victory, because for us victory means being very strong and being ready for strong diplomacy. That is why I have prepared several points. Four of them are the main points. Plus one that we need after the war. So, I will share them with Biden,

- Zelensky said.

He noted that it's about security, it's about Ukraine's geopolitical place, it's about very strong military support that should be available to Ukraine.

And that we should freely decide how to use this or that thing. We are talking about economic support decisions, but I think they will be interesting. But I think this is the main thing. We are ready. If President Biden appreciates and supports our plan, and if he and his team can add something else that will strengthen our position, we will be ready,

- Zelensky added.

He also said that he plans to show the plan to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Zelenskyy thanked for the support and announced the presentation of Ukraine's victory plan to Biden and the US presidential candidates.

Communications Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn denied the information that Volodymyr Zelenskyy might announce a localized ceasefire in certain areas of the frontline during his visit to the United States.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

