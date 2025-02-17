Zelensky on the US rare earth metals deal: there must be security guarantees

The agreement with the United States on rare earth metals should include security guarantees. Ukraine is interested in signing it with America. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video conference during his official visit to the UAE, UNN reports.

There is nothing new in this agreement, and in this direction, or the desire to have such an agreement for the world. There have been similar agreements at one time or another... You can read history, look at the Marshall Plan and World War II. The question is not what Ukraine can give, the question is what Ukraine can get. This is very important for us, we are really very interested in signing an agreement with the US as the first - Zelensky said.

The President noted that there are proposals from Europe.

I have already said and told our American partners that we have proposals from Europe, but all Europeans know that the United States was and is our largest strategic partner, so we are open to this. I told President Trump that we want to sign an agreement. But when we got down to the details, there are no security guarantees in it yet. Security guarantees should be outlined at least somehow in this memorandum. Of course, we understand that this is still a memorandum, and then there will be a deeper document with details - Zelensky said.

The Head of State said that he and US Vice President J.D. Vance agreed that it would be better to develop a more detailed plan, an agreement.

We talked, for example, with Vice President Vance, and he agreed with me that it is better to develop a more detailed plan, an agreement, to do it quickly, and it is better to sign something that will actually have a result, not just intentions. Because there is a war going on and security guarantees are important to us - the President said.

Zelensky emphasized that this agreement should include security guarantees from the United States.

If we open everything to the US, and it is absolutely clear that they are investing, they want to count on something, this is a very specific request, but this request should also include answers for Ukraine, that is, what exactly the US gives in terms of security guarantees. I understand that some details may still change over time, but some fundamental things should be - Zelensky said.

The President reminded that, for example, no one is taking NATO off the table and will not do so.

And even though our partners are not very supportive of this direction so far, if this paper had at least something about security guarantees, such as NATO, or an alternative. The alternative is a question of security guarantees, which may be - Zelensky added.

Addendum

The Washington Post's Josh Rogin reportedthat the US Congressional delegation in Munich wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a document that would give the US rights to 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources, but he refused.

NBC News reportedthat the administration of US President Donald Trump offered Ukraine to give them 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals, noting that US troops could be deployed to provide security in connection with mining if a peace deal with Russia is concluded.

Zelenskyy has previously stated that he supports a strategic partnership with the United States in rare earth metal mining, which could be part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.