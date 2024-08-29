Zelensky on the anniversary of the battle for Ilovaisk: it was a planned crime of Russia, which Ukraine will not leave unpunished

On the anniversary of the battle for Ilovaisk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it was a planned, cynical Russian crime that Ukraine will never forget and will not leave unpunished, UNN reports.

Today, Ukraine honors the memory of all its defenders. All those who fought for our country, for Ukrainian independence and gave the most precious thing - their lives. On August 14, these very days, the Russian occupier committed one of the most despicable crimes of this war - killing hundreds of our soldiers near Ilovaisk. It was a planned, cynical Russian crime that Ukraine will never forget and will not leave unpunished - Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine will always remember everyone whose lives were taken by this war.

"And we will not forgive Russia for any Ukrainian lives destroyed. Eternal memory to all our heroes! And thank you to everyone who does not forget, who honors and helps the families of our fallen soldiers," Zelensky emphasized.

Today is the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity