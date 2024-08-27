Zelensky on Russia's nuclear threats: "Putin loves his life too much"

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130497 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135931 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224118 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166681 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161172 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212288 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112746 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107627 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 97307 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 42750 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 92262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 61734 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 224124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212289 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199248 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213154 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 61734 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 92262 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155496 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154424 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158311 views
Zelensky on Russia's nuclear threats: "Putin loves his life too much"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20322 views

The President of Ukraine believes that Russia is only intimidating the world with nuclear weapons. Zelenskyy is convinced that Putin values his life and power too much to risk using nuclear weapons.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia is intimidating the world with nuclear weapons, and that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin loves his life too much, so he will hold on to his chair, his Kremlin, and the public support for his actions. Zelensky said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a UNN correspondent reports .

Details

"Playing with fire. This is not the first time he (Putin - ed.) has said this (about the use of nuclear weapons - ed.). Every time the Russian intelligence knows our persistent steps and realizes that we are close to a decision. I think that when they realize that there will be such positive decisions. The closer such decisions are, the more the Russian media and the Foreign Ministry, or their other institutions, will be stressed. They always intimidate. Part of this intimidation program is intimidation with nuclear weapons. So believe it or not. I've said it before: I think Putin loves his life too much, too long. That's why I think he will hold on to this chair, to his Kremlin, and to the public support for his actions. The use of nuclear weapons is unlikely to be supported by the whole world. I think there will be a very quick response from the whole world. Either you and I don't understand anything about security in the world if someone in the world is allowed to use or even think about using nuclear weapons," Zelensky said.

Context

Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called blackmail Ukraine's demands to use British Storm Shadow missiles for attacks on Russian territory.

He also noted that the West is "running into" an escalation with Russia and does not want to avoid it and reminded that Russia has a doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons, which is currently being clarified.

Recall

The NSDC Secretary reassuredthat Russia's defeat on the battlefield in Ukraine would not automatically lead to Moscow's use of nuclear weapons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

