Zelensky on Russia's nuclear threats: "Putin loves his life too much"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia is intimidating the world with nuclear weapons, and that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin loves his life too much, so he will hold on to his chair, his Kremlin, and the public support for his actions. Zelensky said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a UNN correspondent reports .

Details

"Playing with fire. This is not the first time he (Putin - ed.) has said this (about the use of nuclear weapons - ed.). Every time the Russian intelligence knows our persistent steps and realizes that we are close to a decision. I think that when they realize that there will be such positive decisions. The closer such decisions are, the more the Russian media and the Foreign Ministry, or their other institutions, will be stressed. They always intimidate. Part of this intimidation program is intimidation with nuclear weapons. So believe it or not. I've said it before: I think Putin loves his life too much, too long. That's why I think he will hold on to this chair, to his Kremlin, and to the public support for his actions. The use of nuclear weapons is unlikely to be supported by the whole world. I think there will be a very quick response from the whole world. Either you and I don't understand anything about security in the world if someone in the world is allowed to use or even think about using nuclear weapons," Zelensky said.

Context

Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called blackmail Ukraine's demands to use British Storm Shadow missiles for attacks on Russian territory.

He also noted that the West is "running into" an escalation with Russia and does not want to avoid it and reminded that Russia has a doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons, which is currently being clarified.

Recall

