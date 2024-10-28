Zelensky: Iran has not transferred missiles to Russia yet
Zelenskyy said that Iran has not yet provided missiles to Russia, but is actively negotiating.
According to intelligence, Russia's ally Iran has not yet provided missiles. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference at the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, UNN reports.
"Iran has already licensed the production of Shahids in Russia, and they are offering assistance packages. Now they are engaged in an in-depth dialog about missiles that Iran can provide to Russia. According to our information, they have not yet provided missiles, but they are talking about it," Zelensky said.
According to The Washington Post, as part of Moscow's expanding cooperation with Tehran, Russia is preparing new arms shipments to Iran in exchange for ballistic missiles and drones.
