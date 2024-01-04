Russia plans to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran - Wall Street Journal

Russia is planning to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, which would allow Moscow to target Ukraine's infrastructure more carefully. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal and transmitted by UNN.

Details

Russia and Iran are expanding their unprecedented defense partnership in 2023. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, Russia plans to purchase short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to strengthen its ability to target Ukrainian infrastructure.

It should be noted that the White House said last year that it sees more and more signs that Russia and Iran are expanding an unprecedented defense partnership. Moscow hopes to prolong the war in Ukraine, but such a precedent of cooperation between two dangerous regimes would also pose a threat to Iran's neighbors, notes the Times of Israel.

Recall

The Russian command ordered to equip X-32 cruise missilesused in the shelling of Ukraine with cluster munitions.

