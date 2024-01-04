ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Russia plans to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran - Wall Street Journal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21792 views

Russia plans to purchase short-range missiles from Iran to target Ukraine, indicating the expansion of the Russian-Iranian defense partnership.

Russia is planning to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, which would allow Moscow to target Ukraine's infrastructure more carefully. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal and transmitted by UNN.

Details

Russia and Iran are expanding their unprecedented defense partnership in 2023. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, Russia plans to purchase short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to strengthen its ability to target Ukrainian infrastructure.

It should be noted that the White House said last year that it sees more and more signs that Russia and Iran are expanding an unprecedented defense partnership. Moscow hopes to prolong the war in Ukraine, but such a precedent of cooperation between two dangerous regimes would also pose a threat to Iran's neighbors, notes the Times of Israel.

Recall

The Russian command ordered to equip X-32 cruise missilesused in the shelling of Ukraine with cluster munitions.

