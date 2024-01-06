Zelensky held a meeting on security guarantees for Ukraine: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Relevant bilateral work with partners continues - Zelenskyy held a meeting on security guarantees
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on security guarantees and assured that bilateral work with partners continues, UNN reports.
I also held a meeting on security guarantees, which is one of our key priorities. We continue to work with our partners bilaterally, and today we have determined what results we need to achieve in the near future