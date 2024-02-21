Zelensky gave an interview to FOX News near the front line

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gave an interview to the American TV channel FOX News, which took place in an area less than 2.5 kilometers from the front line, UNN reports .

Details

Political anchor Bret Baier discussed the anniversary of the war, the debate in the US Congress over funding for Ukraine, and the latest developments on the battlefield with the President. Journalists note that this is the first interview with the president in a place so close to the front after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

The presenter was also present during briefings, military awards and at the hospital where wounded Ukrainian soldiers are being treated.

The interview is expected to air in the United States on Thursday evening, February 22.

