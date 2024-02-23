$41.340.03
Zelensky explains why he fired Zaluzhnyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28925 views

Zelenskyy commented on his decision to replace the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the senior command.

Zelensky explains why he fired Zaluzhnyi

In an interview with FoxNews, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered the question about the replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy and other top commanders, pointing to a reset, UNN reports.

Details

"Well, sort of reloading, rebooting in the management of the supreme commanders of the armed forces. Something that we really need. We are not talking about kind of the rebooting or reloading of the direction of our actions. We are just saying that some of the things were not changing over the recent period of time," Zelensky said, according to the TV channel's translation, in response to a question about the replacement of the Chief of the Armed Forces and top commanders and what it means.

"We have to be more quick. That means to lose all the bureaucracy that we have. otherwise, we will not have any chance. So, to be smart technology, more technology and, of course, quick. Time is money. In our case, it's not money. People's lives," the President said.

In response to a question about the awarding of the title of Hero of Ukraine to Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and whether he thought he would remain a supporter of him and his government, and whether there was any part of this decision that he might be in the opposition, Zelensky replied: "That's his choice. He defended our nation, our country. That's why i presented him with the title of hero. I'm very grateful to him."

Recall

On February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees dismissing Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointing Oleksandr Syrskyy to the post.

The conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny has been prepared from the Kremlin for years - WP20.02.24, 18:45 • 102159 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Fox News
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
