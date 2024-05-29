ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelensky discussed Ukraine's defense needs and Peace Summit with Australia's Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Russia's efforts to escalate the war, Ukraine's urgent defense needs and the need for global participation in the upcoming peace summit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albaniz the urgent defense needs of Ukraine and the peace summit, as well as the need for global participation in the event. The head of state announced this on Wednesday in social networks, writes UNN.

I spoke with Prime Minister Anthony Albaniz to express Australia's gratitude for its unwavering support for Ukraine. I informed the prime minister about Russia's ongoing efforts to expand the war and our urgent defense needs to counter the aggressor

- Zelensky wrote in X.

According to him, the parties also discussed "the upcoming peace summit and the need to encourage as many countries from all over the world as possible to take part in it." "I highly appreciate Australia's desire to attend the summit," Zelensky said.

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
anthony-albaneseAnthony Albanese
australiaAustralia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

