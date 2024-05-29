Zelensky discussed Ukraine's defense needs and Peace Summit with Australia's Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albaniz the urgent defense needs of Ukraine and the peace summit, as well as the need for global participation in the event. The head of state announced this on Wednesday in social networks, writes UNN.

I spoke with Prime Minister Anthony Albaniz to express Australia's gratitude for its unwavering support for Ukraine. I informed the prime minister about Russia's ongoing efforts to expand the war and our urgent defense needs to counter the aggressor - Zelensky wrote in X.

According to him, the parties also discussed "the upcoming peace summit and the need to encourage as many countries from all over the world as possible to take part in it." "I highly appreciate Australia's desire to attend the summit," Zelensky said.

90 countries have already confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summit