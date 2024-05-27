ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
90 countries have already confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summit

90 countries have already confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15767 views

90 countries confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

So far, 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in June in Switzerland. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UNN reports.

Similarly, your participation, Spain's participation, in the first Global Peace Summit, which will take place soon, in almost two weeks in Switzerland, will be historic. So far, 90 countries have confirmed their participation, and we continue to work with world leaders to ensure wider representation. This summit will be the first real opportunity to bring a just, lasting peace closer. Not just some kind of pause between Russian strikes, but real peace. It is there,  at the summit, that we will see who in the world really believes in international law and is ready to defend it effectively. Every leader who does not want this war and further russian aggression to continue can demonstrate at the summit their true interest in peace

- Zelensky said.

The President thanked the Prime Minister of Spain for participating in the first Global Peace Summit.

Recall

Ukraine and Spain have signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation in Madrid, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez putting their signatures to the agreement.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

