90 countries have already confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summit

Similarly, your participation, Spain's participation, in the first Global Peace Summit, which will take place soon, in almost two weeks in Switzerland, will be historic. So far, 90 countries have confirmed their participation, and we continue to work with world leaders to ensure wider representation. This summit will be the first real opportunity to bring a just, lasting peace closer. Not just some kind of pause between Russian strikes, but real peace. It is there, at the summit, that we will see who in the world really believes in international law and is ready to defend it effectively. Every leader who does not want this war and further russian aggression to continue can demonstrate at the summit their true interest in peace - Zelensky said.

The President thanked the Prime Minister of Spain for participating in the first Global Peace Summit.

Ukraine and Spain have signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation in Madrid, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez putting their signatures to the agreement.

