Preparations for the Global Peace Summit: who else has confirmed participation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held separate phone conversations with the President of North Macedonia, the Prime Ministers of Greece and Norway. The leaders confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit, UNN reports.

It is extremely important to involve the widest possible range of states in the first Global Peace Summit to restore a just peace based on the principles of the UN Charter. Today I had separate phone conversations with the President of North Macedonia, Prime Ministers of Greece and Norway - Zelensky said.

According to him, the main topic of communication was preparations for the Global Peace Summit. The leaders confirmed their countries' participation in the Summit. They also discussed bilateral cooperation between our countries.

"Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! Thank you for supporting our people in defending ourselves against Russian terror," Zelensky summarized.

