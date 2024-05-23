Preparations for the Global Peace Summit: who else has confirmed participation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 14683 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89174 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141869 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146800 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241518 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172371 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164006 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112980 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45818 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64753 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108041 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36064 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68326 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241518 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207184 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233181 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220255 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 14683 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17579 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23962 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108041 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111908 views
Preparations for the Global Peace Summit: who else has confirmed participation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23463 views

President Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit and confirmed the participation of North Macedonia, Greece, and Norway in the summit during separate phone calls with their leaders.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held separate phone conversations with the President of North Macedonia, the Prime Ministers of Greece and Norway. The leaders confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit, UNN reports.

It is extremely important to involve the widest possible range of states in the first Global Peace Summit to restore a just peace based on the principles of the UN Charter. Today I had separate phone conversations with the President of North Macedonia, Prime Ministers of Greece and Norway 

- Zelensky said.

According to him, the main topic of communication was preparations for the Global Peace Summit. The leaders confirmed their countries' participation in the Summit. They also discussed bilateral cooperation between our countries.

"Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! Thank you for supporting our people in defending ourselves against Russian terror," Zelensky summarized.

Yermak calls for spreading information about the Global Peace Summit and Zelensky's Peace Formula23.05.24, 01:27 • 23617 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
north-macedoniaNorth Macedonia
norwayNorway
greeceGreece
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

