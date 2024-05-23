Yermak calls for spreading information about the Global Peace Summit and Zelensky's Peace Formula

He met with representatives of the Presidential Youth Council and youth leaders of the Global South. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, Andriy Yermak urged young people to actively spread the word about the Global Peace Summit.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine spoke in detail about the Peace Formula promoted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and preparations for the upcoming Summit.

He also emphasized the importance of stopping Russia's aggression, saying that this aggression has an impact not only on Ukraine but also on international security in general.

According to him, the participants of the Summit, who respect international law and the UN Charter, are obliged to promote the establishment of a just peace in Ukraine and work on mechanisms that will ensure security for the whole world in the future.

When we see that people don't know how to stop one war, other conflicts break out in the world. We have a mission to show by our example that today strong leaders are able to make strong decisions - said Andriy Yermak.

