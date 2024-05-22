Strengthening air defense, security agreement and NATO summit: Yermak spoke with Biden's adviser

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrey Ermak, held a telephone conversation with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan as part of a permanent dialogue, reports UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

According to P, Yermak informed in detail about the situation at the front and noted the importance of strengthening our air defense with modern Western systems. During the conversation, the head of the Office of the head of state spoke about Ukraine's preparations for the First Global Peace Summit and the importance of countries from all continents participating in it. The parties also discussed the NATO summit in Washington. Separately, paid attention to the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and the United States, work on which is nearing completion.

"I think that very soon there will be a security agreement with the United States" - Yermak

In addition, Yermak thanked Jake Sullivan, US President Joseph Biden, both houses and parties of Congress, and the entire American people for supporting Ukraine in the fight against full-scale Russian aggression, as well as for the defense package that is already working on the battlefield.

