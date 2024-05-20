They have already been prepared: Zelenskyy announces new security agreements with European countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several new security agreements with European countries have already been prepared, UNN reports.

It is important that several new security agreements with European countries have already been prepared, and several more agreements with our partners are currently at the stage of agreeing on specific details - Zelensky said during his evening address.

According to him, "in the near future we will strengthen this new security architecture for our country.

"New agreements will be signed. Step by step, we are creating new pillars for the rules-based international order," the President of Ukraine summarized.

