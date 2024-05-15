Blinken: Security agreement between Ukraine and the US could be signed in a few weeks

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States and Ukraine are working productively to sign a security agreement between the two countries, both teams are already finalizing the text and expressed hope that the agreement will be signed in a few weeks. Blinken said this during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports .

Details

Another issue we discussed was a bilateral agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and the United States. As you know, 32 countries are currently negotiating and will soon finalize such agreements. Such agreements will help Ukraine be safe and secure for decades to come and develop its own armed forces. We are working productively, both teams are already finalizing the text, which should be signed soon, and I hope that it will be signed in a few weeks - Blinken said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the upcoming bilateral security agreement and prospects for expanding U.S. participation in the aviation coalition during a meeting in Kyiv.