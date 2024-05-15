ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40424 views
Blinken: Security agreement between Ukraine and the US could be signed in a few weeks

Blinken: Security agreement between Ukraine and the US could be signed in a few weeks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14800 views

The United States and Ukraine are finalizing a bilateral security agreement, which is expected to be signed in a few weeks and will provide Ukraine with security guarantees for decades.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States and Ukraine are working productively to sign a security agreement between the two countries, both teams are already finalizing the text and expressed hope that the agreement will be signed in a few weeks. Blinken said this during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports .

Details

Another issue we discussed was a bilateral agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and the United States. As you know, 32 countries are currently negotiating and will soon finalize such agreements. Such agreements will help Ukraine be safe and secure for decades to come and develop its own armed forces. We are working productively, both teams are already finalizing the text, which should be signed soon, and I hope that it will be signed in a few weeks

- Blinken said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the upcoming bilateral security agreement and prospects for expanding U.S. participation in the aviation coalition during a meeting in Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kyivKyiv

