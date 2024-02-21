Zelensky changed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104794 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113812 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156410 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159741 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257159 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175404 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166346 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229839 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113117 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 46655 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 53186 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 51319 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 27681 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 40295 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257160 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229839 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215566 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241142 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227682 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104805 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 77955 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 83756 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114371 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115205 views
Zelensky changed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31146 views

Zelenskyy renewed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, appointing new chiefs of the General Staff and the Land Forces, and dismissing the commander of the Air Assault Forces.

On Wednesday, February 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in accordance with Decree No. 83/2024, which he signed. These changes concern key positions, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, the following persons are to be approved as members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff:

1. Anatoliy Vladyslavovych Bargylevych, who has been approved as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

2. Oleksandr Pavliuk, who was appointed Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was also decided to remove Maksym Myrhorodskyi, the former commander of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from the Stavka.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

05.11.22, 17:16 • 262837 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
oleksandr-pavliukOleksandr Pavliuk
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Contact us about advertising