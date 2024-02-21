Zelensky changed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

On Wednesday, February 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in accordance with Decree No. 83/2024, which he signed. These changes concern key positions, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, the following persons are to be approved as members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff:

1. Anatoliy Vladyslavovych Bargylevych, who has been approved as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

2. Oleksandr Pavliuk, who was appointed Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was also decided to remove Maksym Myrhorodskyi, the former commander of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from the Stavka.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.