Zelensky appoints new Ukrainian ambassador to Iraq
President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ivan Dovganich as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Iraq.
On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Iraq. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state.
Appoint Ivan Ivanovich DOVGANICH as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Iraq
Also on Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland and reassigned him as ambassador to the Czech Republic.
