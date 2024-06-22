Zelensky appoints new Ukrainian ambassador to Iraq

On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Iraq. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state.

Appoint Ivan Ivanovich DOVGANICH as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Iraq - the document says.

Recall

Also on Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland and reassigned him as ambassador to the Czech Republic.

