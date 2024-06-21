Zelensky dismissed the ambassador to Poland and appointed him to the Czech Republic

On Friday, June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland and reassigned him as ambassador to the Czech Republic. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state.

Details

Release Vasyl Bogdanovich Zvarych from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland - the document says.

In addition, by Presidential Decree No. 367/2024, Vasyl Bogdanovich Zvarych was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Czech Republic.

Zelensky dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova