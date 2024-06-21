$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8584 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 108357 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116446 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131610 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195770 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237384 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146108 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369802 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182245 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149736 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky dismissed the ambassador to Poland and appointed him to the Czech Republic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27941 views

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Ukrainian ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych and reassigned him to the post of Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Zelensky dismissed the ambassador to Poland and appointed him to the Czech Republic

On Friday, June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland and reassigned him as ambassador to the Czech Republic. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state.

Details

Release Vasyl Bogdanovich Zvarych from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland

- the document says.

In addition, by Presidential Decree No. 367/2024, Vasyl Bogdanovich Zvarych was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Czech Republic.

Zelensky dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova29.03.24, 12:59 • 28160 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyPolitics
