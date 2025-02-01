Zelensky announces new formats for supporting brigades and manning units

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff dedicated to the issue of supplies to the troops. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening video address of the Head of the Ukrainian state.

Details

On Friday, January 31, in his evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the introduction of new formats for supporting Ukrainian brigades and manning units.

Today we had a report from the military: the frontline, the situation with the brigades, and manning. We are preparing new formats for supporting brigades and manning units. I have set a task to present the details to the public next week - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

During the meeting, the President of Ukraine also instructed to increase the pace of supplying weapons to the frontline and invest in the development of robotic systems.

We need more pace in deliveries and we need more such systems, such weapons that will allow us to save more lives of our soldiers, our people. More orders for drones. More investment in the development of robotic systems. And more supplies of basic weapons. All the necessary orders are in place - the Head of State said.

