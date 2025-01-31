We need solutions for peace: Zelenskyy announces talks with US and European partners

The President's Office is preparing for negotiations with the Europeans and the United States. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.

Today, I held a meeting with internationals - with our team from the government and the Office. We are preparing important talks with the Europeans and, of course, with the United States team. We all need meetings, we all need a common view, we all need strong decisions for the sake of a lasting peace. We all need them! - Zelensky said.

Recall

Raphael Grossi will visit Kyiv on February 4 to discuss nuclear safety in time of war. IAEA experts continue to record military activity and drones near Ukrainian NPPs.