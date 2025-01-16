Zelensky and Starmer inspect new Ukrainian bomber drones with British components

During a meeting with Ukrainian drone manufacturers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer got acquainted with the specific results of their work: bomber drones and reconnaissance UAVs, UNN reports citing the OP.

The leaders were shown samples of domestically produced drones used by Ukrainian defenders to combat Russian aggression. In particular, bombers that can carry and drop up to 40 kg of ammunition over a distance of more than 15 km. These copters effectively destroy enemy targets, including logistics on the front line and in the shallow rear, especially at night.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer were also told about the Ukrainian-British FPV drone carrier platform, as well as Ukrainian reconnaissance UAVs containing British-made communication modules.

Representatives of the manufacturing companies informed about the characteristics of drones and the specifics of their use and demonstrated relevant examples.

"We are very pleased to be able to count on the UK. I am also very grateful to our guys for their productive cooperation with British partners. I think that this year we will achieve a very big, very important result," the President noted.

According to him, Ukraine plans to further increase drone production and reach record levels.

Keir Starmer emphasized that the United Kingdom will help Ukraine create something that strengthens it in its fight against Russian aggression and allows it to save the lives of Ukrainians. He noted that cooperation in the field of technology is extremely important today.

