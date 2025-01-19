ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zelensky and First Lady visit wounded Ukrainian defenders

The President of Ukraine and Olena Zelenska met with wounded soldiers in the Pokrovske direction and Kharkiv region. They discussed psychological assistance and the Movement Without Barriers project.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska visited the wounded soldiers in the Pokrovsk sector, Kharkiv region, and those who took part in the Kursk operation. The head of state announced this  on Telegram, UNN reports.

Today, together with Olena Zelenska, we visited our soldiers who are undergoing treatment after being wounded in the hottest spots: in the Pokrovsk sector, in Kharkiv region and during the Kursk operation. We thank our heroes for protecting the state and our people!

- the statement said.

He noted that he met with representatives of the government, the Armed Forces medical forces, and military psychologists to discuss comprehensive psychological assistance, which covers both wounded soldiers and their families, as well as medical professionals.

Zelenskyy also noted that he had gotten acquainted with the Movement Without Barriers project, which will provide new necessary routes of assistance in our cities. "This is a significant step towards the real barrier-free environment that Ukrainian society needs," he emphasized.

Zelensky deprived Boyko, Shufrych and Symonenko of state awards19.01.25, 16:02 • 121227 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska
kharkivKharkiv

