Zelensky and First Lady visit wounded Ukrainian defenders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska visited the wounded soldiers in the Pokrovsk sector, Kharkiv region, and those who took part in the Kursk operation. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Today, together with Olena Zelenska, we visited our soldiers who are undergoing treatment after being wounded in the hottest spots: in the Pokrovsk sector, in Kharkiv region and during the Kursk operation. We thank our heroes for protecting the state and our people! - the statement said.

He noted that he met with representatives of the government, the Armed Forces medical forces, and military psychologists to discuss comprehensive psychological assistance, which covers both wounded soldiers and their families, as well as medical professionals.

Zelenskyy also noted that he had gotten acquainted with the Movement Without Barriers project, which will provide new necessary routes of assistance in our cities. "This is a significant step towards the real barrier-free environment that Ukrainian society needs," he emphasized.

