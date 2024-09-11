ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenska reveals strategy for keeping in touch with children abroad

Zelenska reveals strategy for keeping in touch with children abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25220 views

The First Lady of Ukraine shared her plans to support Ukrainian children abroad. Zelenska emphasized the importance of preserving the language, culture, and establishing Ukrainian educational and cultural centers in the host countries.

Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, has shared a comprehensive strategy for keeping in touch with Ukrainian children currently living abroad due to the war. In an interview with "We are Ukraine," she emphasized the importance of maintaining human connections and constantly reminding children of their origins, UNN reports .

Details

"This could be a very painful issue for us in the future if we really lose this thread now," she said

The First Lady spoke about her conversation with Brigitte Macron, who praised the abilities of Ukrainian children in France. Zelenska emphasized the importance of preserving the Ukrainian language and culture, calling for flexible educational programs that would allow children to combine studies in local and Ukrainian schools.

Zelenska paid special attention to the experience of the Baltic States.

"We have great examples with the Baltic countries. There are Ukrainian schools in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. Not only evening schools, but also full-fledged Ukrainian schools. Ms. Diana Nausėdienė, whom I mentioned earlier, created a Ukrainian center in Vilnius, where our internally displaced persons not only received social support, legal support, and various kinds of assistance at the beginning, but they also gather to engage in creative activities. They have some clubs, creative workshops. They really create something together. This unites them, and it does not separate them from their homeland. It seems to me that as many cultural centers in Ukraine as possible give us a chance not to lose our younger generation," the first lady said.

She also recalled a project to distribute Ukrainian books to displaced children in Europe, aimed at preserving language skills and cultural identity.

"Of course, we cannot encourage people to return now until they are guaranteed security, but we must do everything to ensure that the country recovers quickly, that schools and medical facilities are restored, that there is a place to return to," the first lady concluded, emphasizing the importance of rebuilding Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

