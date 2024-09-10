For every missile, every drone, there will be a response from the world: Zelensky addresses those who still want to help Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed everyone who still wants to help Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in any way and assured that every missile, every drone and every hostile step will be met with a response from the world, UNN reports.

"... I want to say now to everyone in the world who still wants to help Putin in some way: we will do everything not just to protect our state and people, but to really consolidate the world for the sake of strong responses to the incitement of war or any attempt to continue the war.

Iran could transfer ballistic missiles to Russia in exchange for military benefit, including Su-35 - ISW

Our absolute priority is a just peace, and every missile, every drone, and every hostile step, every attempt to make this war longer and more violent will inevitably be met by the world. We will ensure the necessary unity of the world, no matter how difficult it is for us," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

Previously

President Zelenskyy heard intelligence reports on threats and opportunities for Ukraine. He statedthat Ukraine sees Moscow's plans and will act firmly in response.