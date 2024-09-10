ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

For every missile, every drone, there will be a response from the world: Zelensky addresses those who still want to help Putin

For every missile, every drone, there will be a response from the world: Zelensky addresses those who still want to help Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40553 views

The President of Ukraine addressed those who want to help Putin. Zelenskyy assured that there will be a response to every hostile action, and Ukraine will ensure the necessary unity of the world.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed everyone who still wants to help Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in any way and assured that every missile, every drone and every hostile step will be met with a response from the world, UNN reports.

"... I want to say now to everyone in the world who still wants to help Putin in some way: we will do everything not just to protect our state and people, but to really consolidate the world for the sake of strong responses to the incitement of war or any attempt to continue the war.

Iran could transfer ballistic missiles to Russia in exchange for military benefit, including Su-35 - ISW07.09.24, 09:59 • 33243 views

Our absolute priority is a just peace, and every missile, every drone, and every hostile step, every attempt to make this war longer and more violent will inevitably be met by the world. We will ensure the necessary unity of the world, no matter how difficult it is for us," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

Previously

President Zelenskyy heard intelligence reports on threats and opportunities for Ukraine. He statedthat Ukraine sees Moscow's plans and will act firmly in response.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising