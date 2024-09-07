Iran could transfer ballistic missiles to Russia in exchange for military benefit, including Su-35 - ISW

Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, according to Western officials cited by The Wall Street Journal. ISW reports that the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles is part of a deepening strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, where Tehran seeks economic and military benefits, including Russian Su-35 fighter jets, UNN writes.

Details

Iran has shipped short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, giving Moscow another powerful military tool in its war against Ukraine and following a stern warning from the West not to provide these weapons to Moscow, The Wall Street Journal reported on September 6.

According to the newspaper, citing European officials, Washington has briefed allies on shipments from Iran this week, including a briefing for ambassadors in Washington on Thursday.

A U.S. official confirmed that the missiles were "finally delivered.

"We have been warning about the deepening security partnership between Russia and Iran since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and are concerned about these reports," said US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett. - "We and our partners made it clear at both the G7 and NATO summits this summer that together we stand ready to achieve significant results. Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation of Iran's support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Iran denies supplying ballistic missiles for use by Russia in the war in Ukraine. Iran refrains "from engaging in such actions itself, but it also calls on other countries to stop supplying weapons to the parties involved in the conflict," said a spokesman for Iran's mission to the UN in New York.

According to Western officials, the shipment includes several hundred short-range ballistic missiles. "This is not the end," said a senior European official, noting that Iran is expected to continue supplying weapons to Russia.

The ISW notes that Iran and Russia previously signed a contract in December 2023 to send Iranian Ababil short-range ballistic missiles and Fateh-360 ballistic missiles to Russia. "However, it is unclear which missiles are part of the recently delivered shipment to Russia," ISW notes.

"The transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles is part of the deepening strategic partnership between Iran and Russia," ISW points out.

"Iran seeks to benefit economically and militarily from an expanding partnership with Russia. As CTP-ISW reported in September 2023, Iran has been demanding money for its ailing economy in exchange for arms sales to the Kremlin. Iran also tried to buy Russian Su-35 fighter jets, and Iranian officials "pressured" Russia to deliver the Su-35 during a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran in August 2024. Receiving the Su-35 could allow Iran to develop its air power more easily and independently, given that the current Iranian air fleet is outdated and poorly maintained. Iranian leaders have separately asked for Russia's support in modernizing their cyber capabilities and space and missile programs as part of expanding military cooperation," ISW analysts point out.

The ISW also pointed out that the United States and unspecified European countries have reportedly prepared a package of sanctions against Iran for this case.

U.S. won't send civilian specialists to maintain F-16s in Ukraine - The Wall Street Journal