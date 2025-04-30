Zaporizhzhia region under massive attack: woman injured, hundreds of shellings

A 68-year-old woman was injured in an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

He also said that in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 616 attacks on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including:

Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mali Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka.

435 UAVs of various modifications attacked Malokaterynivka, Novoslobidka, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

5 MLRS attacks covered Lobkove, Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.

171 artillery attacks were launched on the territory of Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"19 reports were received about damage to houses, apartments, cars and garages", - Fedorov summarized.

Recall

A few days ago, as a result of shelling by Russian troops in one of the communities of the Zaporizhzhia region, there was a partial absence of electricity, communication and Internet. There were no casualties.

