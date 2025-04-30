$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 92104 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 109533 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 77416 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 104045 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 94727 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 80592 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 74646 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 154887 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 153625 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 133835 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM

April 29, 03:28 PM

Zaporizhzhia region under massive attack: woman injured, hundreds of shellings

UNN

 1902 views

During the day, the occupiers launched 616 strikes on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. A 68-year-old woman was injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged.

Zaporizhzhia region under massive attack: woman injured, hundreds of shellings

A 68-year-old woman was injured in an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

He also said that in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 616 attacks on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including:

  • Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mali Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka.
    • 435 UAVs of various modifications attacked Malokaterynivka, Novoslobidka, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.
      • 5 MLRS attacks covered Lobkove, Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.
        • 171 artillery attacks were launched on the territory of Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

          "19 reports were received about damage to houses, apartments, cars and garages", - Fedorov summarized.

          Recall

          A few days ago, as a result of shelling by Russian troops in one of the communities of the Zaporizhzhia region, there was a partial absence of electricity, communication and Internet. There were no casualties.

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          War
          Ivan Fedorov
          Zaporizhzhia
