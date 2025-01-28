Zaporizhzhia: enemy hits frontline community with “grad”, a woman is injured

A woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

According to the RMA, Russians hit the frontline community of Stepnohirsk with "grad" rockets.

"Private houses were damaged. A 67-year-old woman was wounded," said Fedorov.

