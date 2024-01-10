ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zaluzhnyi met with brigade commanders holding the line in Kupyansk

Zaluzhnyi met with brigade commanders holding the line in Kupyansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32420 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi met with brigade commanders in Kupyansk who are countering the enemy's active offensive and planning operational steps.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said that during a meeting with the military in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center, he met with the commanders of brigades working in the Kupyansk sector. This was reported by UNN.

Details

For several days, they worked in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit. The front line remains active. Occupants are trying to advance in all directions

- Zaluzhny said. 

He also emphasized that despite the pressure , our soldiers are repelling enemy attacks and inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

We worked productively with the brigade commanders performing tasks in the Kupyansk sector. We determined the sequence of our steps, taking into account the constant change in the operational situation and capabilities, and made decisions to meet the priority needs of the units 

- summarized Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also thanked the Ukrainian military, who are holding the line in extremely difficult conditions.

Addendum 

Earlier, UNN reported that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala visited the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Kupyansk.

Recall

The head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, said that the enemy has not made any progress in the Kupyansk sector, and the defense forces are in active defense.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

