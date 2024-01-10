Zaluzhnyi met with brigade commanders holding the line in Kupyansk

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said that during a meeting with the military in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center, he met with the commanders of brigades working in the Kupyansk sector. This was reported by UNN.

Details

For several days, they worked in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit. The front line remains active. Occupants are trying to advance in all directions - Zaluzhny said.

He also emphasized that despite the pressure , our soldiers are repelling enemy attacks and inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

We worked productively with the brigade commanders performing tasks in the Kupyansk sector. We determined the sequence of our steps, taking into account the constant change in the operational situation and capabilities, and made decisions to meet the priority needs of the units - summarized Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also thanked the Ukrainian military, who are holding the line in extremely difficult conditions.

Addendum

Earlier, UNN reported that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala visited the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Kupyansk.

Recall

The head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, said that the enemy has not made any progress in the Kupyansk sector, and the defense forces are in active defense.