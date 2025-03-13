zakharova: deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine is unacceptable for moscow
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Federation will perceive the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine as involvement in the conflict. Zakharova stated that Russia will react with all means to such actions.
The deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine will be perceived by the Russian Federation as "involvement in the conflict".
UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
For us, the deployment of armed forces units of other states in Ukraine under any flag, whether it is a foreign continent, military bases, or some peacekeeping operations offered by those who have completely removed the words peacekeeping and peace from their vocabulary, is absolutely unacceptable
According to Zakharova, the deployment of armed forces of other countries, foreign military personnel, in Ukraine "will mean the involvement of these countries in a direct corpulent conflict" with Russia. The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that Russia will respond with all means to the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.
Earlier, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow considers the deployment of military contingents of NATO countries unacceptable.
Reminder
The Russian Federation refuses a 30-day truce, trying to distort reality and present itself as a peacemaker, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
