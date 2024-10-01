ZAES on the verge of a blackout: the Russian Federation attacked a substation and de-energized one of the power lines

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101916 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108510 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175203 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142121 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145663 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139989 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186139 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112153 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176214 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115659 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 73289 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 79755 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 48503 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 39460 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175204 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186139 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176214 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203480 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192294 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144096 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143862 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148412 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139715 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156469 views
ZAES on the verge of a blackout: the Russian Federation attacked a substation and de-energized one of the power lines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19252 views

As a result of the Russian attack, the power line of the occupied Zaporizhia NPP was de-energized. The Ministry of energy demands to return the station under the control of Ukraine for safe operation.

As a result of the Russian attack on the main substation, one of the power lines of the occupied Zaporizhia NPP was de-energized. The station was again on the verge of a blackout, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, reports UNN.

"Another act of Russian terrorism has created a threat of an accident at the occupied Zaporizhia NPP. We demand to immediately implement the IAEA resolution and return the occupied nuclear power plant under Ukrainian control. Safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP is possible only under the control of Ukraine," said energy minister Herman Galushchenko.

As noted, Power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling in order to restore full power to the occupied nuclear power plant as soon as possible.

Russians want to attack 3 of our NPPs, we have information - Zelensky24.09.24, 22:50 • 30485 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine

