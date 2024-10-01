ZAES on the verge of a blackout: the Russian Federation attacked a substation and de-energized one of the power lines

As a result of the Russian attack on the main substation, one of the power lines of the occupied Zaporizhia NPP was de-energized. The station was again on the verge of a blackout, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, reports UNN.

"Another act of Russian terrorism has created a threat of an accident at the occupied Zaporizhia NPP. We demand to immediately implement the IAEA resolution and return the occupied nuclear power plant under Ukrainian control. Safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP is possible only under the control of Ukraine," said energy minister Herman Galushchenko.

As noted, Power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling in order to restore full power to the occupied nuclear power plant as soon as possible.

