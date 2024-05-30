Yusov on Russian boats "Tunets" in Crimea: not subject to restoration

Two Russian boats of the Tunets type were not just hit, but destroyed. They cannot be restored. This was announced by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrey Yusov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"We see that today Aviation was used in an unprecedented way: 32 sorties to protect the same two boats. There was also the use of small arms, artillery, as well as other means, in particular engineering structures," Yusov said.

He noted that despite all the measures taken by the enemy, all obstacles were overcome, the Russians could not do anything.

"Two tuna fish were not just hit, but destroyed. They are not subject to restoration," Yusov said.

Yusov said that the Russians used these boats to transport personnel, for reconnaissance, surveillance and to fight Ukrainian drones.

Addition

UNN reported initially, citing its own sources, that two Russian boats were hit as a result of the Gur operation. Probably two boats of the KS-701 "Tunets"type.

Subsequently, the Gur confirmed the destruction of two Russian boats in the Crimea and reported details of the special operation.