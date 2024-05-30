ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Yusov on Russian boats "Tunets" in Crimea: not subject to restoration

Yusov on Russian boats "Tunets" in Crimea: not subject to restoration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16728 views

Two Russian Tunets-class boats were completely destroyed and cannot be restored, despite Russia's efforts to protect them using unprecedented means of aviation, small arms, artillery and engineering structures.

Two Russian boats of the Tunets type were not just hit, but destroyed. They cannot be restored. This was announced by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrey Yusov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"We see that today Aviation was used in an unprecedented way: 32 sorties to protect the same two boats. There was also the use of small arms, artillery, as well as other means, in particular engineering structures," Yusov said.

He noted that despite all the measures taken by the enemy, all obstacles were overcome, the Russians could not do anything.

"Two tuna fish were not just hit, but destroyed. They are not subject to restoration," Yusov said.

Yusov said that the Russians used these boats to transport personnel, for reconnaissance, surveillance and to fight Ukrainian drones.

Addition

UNN reported initially, citing its own sources, that two Russian boats were hit as a result of the Gur operation. Probably two boats of the KS-701 "Tunets"type.

Subsequently, the Gur confirmed the destruction of two Russian boats in the Crimea and reported details of the special operation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

