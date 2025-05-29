It is not worth hoping for demobilization yet – Venislavsky

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7820 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22695 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 52099 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46179 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83413 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74455 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108139 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107605 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112554 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101439 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7776 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83389 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153577 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230689 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241294 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43506 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 52061 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90215 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149913 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 88080 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

It is not worth hoping for demobilization yet – Venislavsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Given the increasing mobilization resources of Russia, it is not yet worth discussing the adoption of a law on demobilization. Russia mobilizes 50,000 people every month, while Ukraine mobilizes 25-27,000.

It is not worth hoping for demobilization yet – Venislavsky

It is not worth talking about the fact that a law on demobilization or dismissal from military service of certain categories of persons will be adopted in the near future. This was stated by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, during a briefing on Thursday, reports UNN correspondent.

In the context of the real situation we have now, when Russia is constantly increasing its mobilization resource, increasing the number of armed forces, attracting a significantly larger number of people both through conscription and through various motivational measures, when the number of even occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is increasing by 15-20% compared to last year, it is not necessary to be overly optimistic in this direction to talk about the fact that a law on demobilization or dismissal from military service of certain categories of persons will be adopted in the near future. I don't think it's worth expecting this in the near future 

- said Venislavskyi.

Addition

On the eve, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are mobilizing 50,000 people every month, offering them 10,000 dollars each. At the same time, according to the President, Ukraine mobilizes 25-27 thousand people.

Reminder

The Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for allowing conscripted men to travel abroad to 23-24 years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.06
Bitcoin
$108,413.40
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,341.45
Ethereum
$2,716.04