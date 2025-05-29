It is not worth hoping for demobilization yet – Venislavsky

It is not worth talking about the fact that a law on demobilization or dismissal from military service of certain categories of persons will be adopted in the near future. This was stated by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, during a briefing on Thursday, reports UNN correspondent.

In the context of the real situation we have now, when Russia is constantly increasing its mobilization resource, increasing the number of armed forces, attracting a significantly larger number of people both through conscription and through various motivational measures, when the number of even occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is increasing by 15-20% compared to last year, it is not necessary to be overly optimistic in this direction to talk about the fact that a law on demobilization or dismissal from military service of certain categories of persons will be adopted in the near future. I don't think it's worth expecting this in the near future - said Venislavskyi.

Addition

On the eve, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are mobilizing 50,000 people every month, offering them 10,000 dollars each. At the same time, according to the President, Ukraine mobilizes 25-27 thousand people.

Reminder

The Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for allowing conscripted men to travel abroad to 23-24 years.