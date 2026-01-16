Yoon Suk-yeol's case: Former South Korean president sentenced to 5 years in prison

The Seoul Central District Court has announced its verdict regarding former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. He was sentenced to five years in prison on charges related to his imposition of martial law in December 2024. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yonhap.

Details

The ex-president was accused of ordering his security service to obstruct his arrest in January 2025, and of preparing and subsequently destroying a revised proclamation after the martial law decree was revoked. In addition, Yoon Suk-yeol is accused of violating the rights of nine government members who were not invited to a meeting to consider his proposed martial law plan.

In total, the former South Korean president is a defendant in eight lawsuits. These include an attempt to impose martial law, his wife's alleged corruption, and the death of a marine in 2023.

Recall

In South Korea, a special prosecutor demanded the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk-yeol.